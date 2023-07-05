Slingshots from Away

Anyone travelling the province’s highways this week may notice an odd looking group of vehicles who are touring around.

The Canadian Slingshot Association has gathered a group of Slingshot owners from around the country to visit the area. The three-wheeled cars have a way of turning heads and organizer Wade Hale of Ontario says they’re looking forward to making new friends along the way.

Anyone wanting to get a close up look at the vehicles will get a chance to do so on Thursday night when they host a fund-raising barbecue at the Lewisporte Salvation Army Corp.