Skiers & Snowboarders successfully evacuated from White Hills Resort chairlift

It was a heroic and smooth mission for Canadian Ski Patrol staff, and their guests at White Hills Resort after a chairlift malfunction stranded roughly 30 guests today. Shortly after 11am, the resorts only chairlift suffered a mechanical issue which stopped it while it was lifting skiers and snowboarders to the top. Staff determined it wouldn’t be able to run on its backup system and made the decision to evacuate all passengers through the training ski patrol and staff have prepared for. Within an hour, all passengers had been safely extracted through a special rope seat and rappel system. A school group had been on a ski trip at the time. There were no injuries. The resorts chair will be closed until further notice.