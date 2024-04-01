SIRT-NL to collect race-based data

The province’s civilian-led police oversight agency will be taking steps to ensure there’s no racial discrimination in the cases it investigations.

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT-NL) announced today it will be collecting race-based data from affected persons on each file it investigates.

SIRT-NL director Micheal King said such data, “is essential for identifying and monitoring inequalities arising from racial bias and discrimination.” He said it will also help guide the organization in determining the interventions necessary to improve equity in justice system access, quality and outcomes.

Provision of this information by affected persons to SIRT-NL is voluntary.