Single-vehicle crash send two people to hospital

An extensively damaged vehicle sits on Pitts Memorial Drive following a single-vehicle crash. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Two people were taken to hospital Monday evening following a dramatic single-vehicle crash on Pitts Memorial Drive.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., when the driver of an eastbound car lost control of the vehicle. The car left the road, entered the snow on the shoulder of the road, and traveled along a guardrail. The vehicle then struck the concrete end of the bridge over Richard Nolan Drive before coming to rest on the overpass.

A single-vehicle crash on Pitts Memorial Drive sent two people to hospital. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The force of the collision sent debris flying across the road, some of which came to rest in the opposing lanes of the highway. Both east- and west-bound lanes of the highway were closed for some time, the former was closed for close to an hour until the scene could be cleared.

Both occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries not believed at the time to be serious in nature.