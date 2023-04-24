Post Views: 67
Silver Linings

Silver Linings: Special moments during Kellie Loder’s Ontario tour

By Beth Penney April 24, 2023

Singer songwriter Kellie Loder kicked off the Ontario portion of their tour last week, and there’s already been some incredibly heartwarming moments. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings. 

Post Views: 67
video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top