Silver Linings: Grandfather and grandson share special Shave for the Brave

By Beth Penney May 8, 2023

There was an extra special shave over the weekend, between a grandfather, and his grandson, at the first Shave For The Brave event at the Avalon Mall in more than four years.

Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings. 

