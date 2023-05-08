Silver Linings: Grandfather and grandson share special Shave for the Brave

- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise With Us
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS
There was an extra special shave over the weekend, between a grandfather, and his grandson, at the first Shave For The Brave event at the Avalon Mall in more than four years.
Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings.
Thousands of newcomers will be experiencing their first ever Christmas in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Association for New Canadians is looking for the publics help, to make their first festive season a special one. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings.