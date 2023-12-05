Several school delays due to weather and road conditions

The following schools have delayed openings:

Anthony Paddon Elementary in Musgravetown

Dunne Memorial Academy in St. Mary’s

Fatima Academy in St. Bride’s

Heritage Collegiate in Lethbridge

Persalvic School Complex in Victoria

Random Island Academy in Hickmans Harbour

St. Catherine’s Academy in Mount Carmel-Mitchell’s Brook-St.Catherine’s

Fitzgerald Academy in English Harbour West is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 10:30 a.m.

For Carbonear Collegiate, there will be a regular school opening for students who live in Carbonear, Harbour Grace and Bristol’s Hope. There will be a 2 hour delayed opening for students who live in: Western Bay and the North Shore. Perry’s Cove, Salmon Cove and Victoria, Hearts Content – Turks Cove. The roads in these areas are extremely slippery.