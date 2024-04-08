Several school closures on the Avalon Peninsula

Today is the first day back to school for students after the Easter break. After some snow overnight there are a few school delays on the Avalon Peninsula.
The following schools are closed for the morning:
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Fatima Academy
Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Immaculate Conception Primary
Roncalli Central High
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
The following schools have a delayed opening:
Mobile Central High School
St. Bernard’s Elementary