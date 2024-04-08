Several school closures on the Avalon Peninsula

Today is the first day back to school for students after the Easter break. After some snow overnight there are a few school delays on the Avalon Peninsula.

The following schools are closed for the morning:

All Hallows Elementary

Amalgamated Academy

Ascension Collegiate

Baltimore School

Bay Roberts Primary

Fatima Academy

Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Immaculate Conception Primary

Roncalli Central High

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. Peters Elementary (UIC)

The following schools have a delayed opening:

Mobile Central High School

St. Bernard’s Elementary