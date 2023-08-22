Sessions held on housing insecurity and homelessness in Corner Brook

The Qalipu First Nation held a session on housing insecurity and homelessness in Corner Brook on Monday evening.

The event titled “Let’s Talk About Housing” was held in partnership with the Rural Development Network.

The purpose of the session was to gather information about the housing needs and concerns of Qalipu First Nation members.

The information compiled will be used for statistics and data that help develop program creation and assist in accessing funds.

A similar event was held on Sunday.