Sentencing appeal being heard for man convicted of child porn, luring

A man convicted of child luring and distributing child pornography is appealing his sentence.

Stephen Trimm sat with family members for the hearing today at the Newfoundland and Labrador Court of Appeal in St. John’s.

The 41-year-old was found guilty following a trial in 2022. The victim was a 15-year-old boy. Trimm was handed a three-year prison term.

Shortly after, Trimm appealed both his conviction and sentence, and was released from jail pending the outcome.

The appeal of his conviction was dismissed earlier this year. However, the sentencing portion was set over to await a Supreme Court of Canada decision on a case — R. v. Bertrand Marchand, 2021 — which dealt with mandatory minimum sentences for child luring.

The panel of judges hearing Trimm’s appeal today — Justice Frances Knickle, Justice Lois Hoegg and Justice Katherine O’Brien — will take time to review arguments from defence lawyer Iain Hollett and Crown prosecutor Kathleen O’Reilly before making a decision.