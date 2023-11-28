School closures and delays on the West Coast

There are a few school closures and delays this morning.

Belanger Memorial School in Doyles is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 10:00 a.m.

Cape John Collegiate in La Scie has a two-hour delayed opening with classes starting at 11:00 a.m.

Jakeman All Grade in Trout River is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 11:00 a.m.

LeGallais Memorial in Isle aux Morts has a two-hour delayed opening.

Long Range Academy in Cow Head has a two-hour delayed opening.

Copper Ridge Academy in Baie Verte is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 10:30 a.m.

M.S.B. Regional Academy in Middle Arm is delayed opening by two hours.

St. Peter’s Academy in Westport is delayed opening by two hours.