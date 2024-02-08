Salad Recall includes kits sold at Dominion & Costco

Loblaw’s & Costco are recalling a popular salad kit sold here in this province after listeria infections have been reported due to cheese used in the kits.

A notice posted on Costco’s website is warning customers who bought Taylor Farms Mexican Style Street Corn Chopped Salad Kit that it may be contaminated. A similar President’s Choice product with the same name is also being recalled due to the cheese. Any kits purchased as recently as this past Monday should be thrown out or returned. An outbreak in the United States linked to the cheese in these salad kits has caused illness in numerous cases and has been part of a years long investigation. No illnesses related to this recall have been reported in Canada.