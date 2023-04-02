Rovers called to rescue injured hiker

An injured hiker is driven from the trails of Pippy Park after becoming injured. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The Rovers Search and Rescue were called to recover a hiker who had become injured Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon a 911 call was received reporting a hiker who had injured their foot while on a hiking trail in Pippy Park. Personnel with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded, along with paramedics with Eastern Health, to the popular recreation area known as Three Pond Barrens.

An official with SJRFD stated that after speaking on the phone with the injured party, and considering the fact they were roughly two kilometres from the road, the decision was made to request assistance from the Rovers Search and Rescue team.

Members from the Rovers Search and Rescue prepare an all-terrain vehicle to recover a hiker injured in Pippy Park. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The Rovers arrived with an all-terrain vehicle capable of traveling over the snowy trails. Accompanied by a paramedic with Eastern Health they set out to bring the hiker back. Roughly ninety minutes after becoming injured the individual was brought to a waiting ambulance to be transported to hospital for treatment.

The hiker seemed in good spirits despite the ordeal.