Rollover crash sends one person to hospital late Saturday night

Posted: March 31, 2024 1:35 am
By Earl Noble


A single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive sent one person to hospital late Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 11:15 p.m., when the driver of a southbound SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to completely roll over on the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its side at the edge of a ditch. Firefighters had to stabilize the SUV before cutting away its windshield to remove the driver, who was the only occupant. They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, not believed to be serious.

Police closed the road in the area, between Ruby Line and Heavy Tree Road, as crews worked and while the vehicle was removed.

Emergency personnel tend to the driver of an SUV that rolloed over late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A paramedic with Eastern Health speaks on the phone while others tend to a patient. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters prepare to remove equipment used to stablize a vehicle for extrication. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters remove a jack used to stabilize a vehicle for extrication. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Police examine an SUV involved in a crash late Saturday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
