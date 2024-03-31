Rollover crash sends one person to hospital late Saturday night

A single-vehicle crash on Robert E. Howlett Memorial Drive sent one person to hospital late Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before 11:15 p.m., when the driver of a southbound SUV lost control, causing the vehicle to completely roll over on the roadway. The vehicle came to rest on its side at the edge of a ditch. Firefighters had to stabilize the SUV before cutting away its windshield to remove the driver, who was the only occupant. They were taken to hospital with unknown injuries, not believed to be serious.

Police closed the road in the area, between Ruby Line and Heavy Tree Road, as crews worked and while the vehicle was removed.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill