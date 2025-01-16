Roads are partly snow-covered across the Province

Roads are snow-covered in most of Central Newfoundland and partly snow-covered on the west coast and northern Avalon Peninsula.

Roads across the Big Land are partly snow-packed with icy and slushy patches and good visibility.

Today the Flanders will depart Bell Island for the first three trips then operate on the Legionnaires side of the schedule for the remainder of the day.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flights 264 and 265 are delayed. Provincial Airlines Flight 902 is delayed in Deer Lake.