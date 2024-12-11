Roads are mostly bare this morning

Roads across the Island are bare and mostly dry with good visibility. On the Great Northern Peninsula, there are icy and slushy patches.

In Labrador, roads are snow-packed with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts on crossings for tonight and Thursday. The first trip for the Flanders will be 11:00 a.m. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines Flight 928 is delayed. In Deer Lake, PAL Flight 928 is delayed and PAL flights 923 and 924 are cancelled. Flights in Deer Lake are on time.