RNC seeks assistance from the public in collision investigation

RNC is investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred in St. John’s.

Operational Patrol Services responded to the rollover eastbound on Pitts Memorial Drive on Saturday July 13, around 8:45 p.m. The 32-year-old male driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

Collision analysts are working to determine exactly what caused the collision and are appealing to the public for help.

Anyone with information to assist, or anyone with video footage, particularly dash cam of the vehicle in the lead up to the collision is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.