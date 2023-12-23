RNC/RCMP sending safety tips over the holidays

The RNC and RCMP are asking the public to take safety measures over the holiday season – from locking your windows and doors, to asking someone to check on your property if you are away this Christmas – Police say it is about staying vigilant.

Motorists are also reminded to proceed with caution, plan ahead, and of course if you are under the influence, make sure you have a designated driver arranged.

Both the RNC and RCMP will be doing checkpoints and other traffic initiatives to promote safety throughout the holiday season.