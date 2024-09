The RNC have been cracking down over the long weekend, and say on Friday in just 4 hours they issued 48 tickets. Four vehicles were impounded for excessive speeds that ranged from 151 km/h to 165 km/h.

As the long weekend comes to an end today – more vehicles are expected on our highways and roadways. A reminder to residents to respect posted speed limits and never drive impaired.

If you see any suspicious or dangerous activity, please report it to the RNC or RCMP.