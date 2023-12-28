RNC investigating sudden death in St. John’s

The RNC is investigating the sudden death of a St. John’s man.

On Dec. 27 shortly before 8 p.m., members of RNC Operational Patrol Services, Forensic Identification Services and Criminal Investigation Division responded to a report of a sudden death at a home in the west end of St. John’s.

Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old male who was deceased at the residence. Police are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

There is no concern for public safety as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.