RNC investigate Fatal Collision in Conception Bay South

The RNC is investigating a fatal collision which occurred in Conception Bay South.

Police responded to the area of Chute Place just before 8 a.m. Sunday (July 14) where a man was found deceased and a dirt bike located nearby.

The RNC is sending sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

RNC collision analysts are working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

The RNC is appealing for information, including video footage (CCTV and dash-cam) from the area of Anchorage Road and Chute Place around the time of the crash which is believed to have occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday into Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.