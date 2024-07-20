Emotional reunion as rescued fish harvesters back on dry land

There was a heart-warming reunion Saturday in New-Wes-Valley as the seven fishermen of the Elite Navigator returned home.

The crew had to abandon the fishing vessel off the northeast coast of Newfoundland after a fire broke out Wednesday evening. A search was launched after the vessel was reported overdue. Around 1 a.m. Saturday, SARTechs on a Cormorant helicopter from Gander were hoisted down to a life raft where all seven crew members were found safe and sound.

The town will be hosting a celebratory parade Sunday afternoon.

