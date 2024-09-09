Request for proposals issued for speed cameras across the province

The province has taken the next step in its plan to implement speed cameras across the province by issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP).

The RFP, which closes on October 8, will result in the selection of a vendor responsible for the installation, management and maintenance of speed cameras. The vendor will also issue tickets to the owners of registered motor vehicles that are travelling at excessive speeds as documented by speed cameras.

The specific locations for the speed cameras will be determined in consultation with municipalities and law enforcement, with consideration being given to high-traffic routes.

The RFP and information on tenders issued and awarded by the Provincial Government and other public bodies is available online.

The introduction of speed cameras in Newfoundland and Labrador follows a pilot project conducted in the City of Mount Pearl and the Town of Paradise in 2023, during which more than 93,000 vehicles were identified speeding 11 kilometres/hour or more over the posted speed limit.