RCMP thanks public for detaining man attempting theft

Thanks to the quick actions of patrons of the Dock Row Lounge, 30-year-old Patrick Moulton of Marystown was arrested on Saturday after an attempted theft inside the bar.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., a masked man, who was later identified as Moulton, entered the business and ordered a beverage. He then grabbed a container of money from behind the bar and attempted to exit the establishment. Two patrons of the bar prevented the theft and detained Moulton while police were called to the scene.

Upon arrival, Moulton was arrested by Burin Peninsula RCMP and is charged with theft under $5000, using a disguise with intent to commit an offence and failing to comply with his probation order. He was held for a court appearance that took place earlier this week and was released on conditions. Moulton is set to appear in court at a later date.