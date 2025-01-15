RCMP seeking public’s assistance in break, enter and theft at Scotiabank in Carbonear

RCMP NL’s East District General Investigation Section is investigating the theft of an ATM from the Scotiabank in Carbonear that occurred on January 9, 2025. Two stolen excavators and a stolen pick-up truck were used in the commission of the crime, leaving the bank with extensive damages.

Police suspect the involvement of another vehicle that was used in this crime, a grey GMC Terrain. The vehicle was seen in Carbonear on January 9, 2025, around the time of the theft of the pickup truck and the break and enter at the bank.

Information suggests that both the GMC Terrain and the stolen GMC Duramax pickup truck, which was recovered by police later that day in Middle Gull Pond, were in Brigus Junction after the ATM was stolen.



RCMP NL asks those who may have been in Carbonear and/or Brigus Junction on January 9, to check for all available surveillance footage that may have captured the grey GMC or the stolen red GMC Duramax pickup truck between the hours of 12:00 a.m. – 7:00 a.m. Anyone having information that could assist police with this investigation is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP.