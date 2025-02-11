RCMP investigating break and enter in Clarke’s Beach

Bay Roberts RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft that occurred on Sunday, February 9, at Harbour View Grocery and Confectionary in Clarke’s Beach.

Suspect(s) forced entry into the business at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday. A quantity of rolled coins and a number of cartons of cigarettes were stolen from inside. A window was smashed, along with other forms of damage to the inside and outside of the property.

The investigation is continuing.

Bay Roberts RCMP asks the public to check for any possible surveillance footage obtained in the area around the time of the crime and to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone having information about this crime or the person(s) responsible is asked to contact Bay Roberts RCMP.



