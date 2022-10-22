RCMP investigates vehicle crash, home invasion, arson and sudden death in Campbellton

RCMP officers are investigating a single-vehicle crash, a home invasion, an arson of a home and a separate vehicle, as well as a sudden death, that occurred early Saturday morning in Campbellton.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on January 7, 2023, police received a report of a home invasion that occurred at a residence on Route 340 in Campbellton and a single-vehicle crash that had occurred near the residence, shortly before the home invasion. Officers arrived on the scene within the hour to investigate. A man knocked to the door of the home, which was answered, and then forced his way inside and assaulted an occupant. The victim ran from the residence for help and returned to discover that the upper level of the home, as well as a vehicle parked in the driveway, were on fire.

Firefighters extinguished both blazes and found a deceased man, who was not a resident of the home, inside a room on the upper level of the house.

RCMP officers from Lewisporte and Gander detachments, Major Crimes Units East and West, East District General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification Services, Police Dog Services and Traffic Services, attended the scene yesterday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation, which is being led by the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, is continuing.

An increased police presence is expected in the community over the next number of days as the investigation continues. There is no current risk to public safety.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP Major Crimes Unit West at 709-637-4420 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.