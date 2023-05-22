Quick-thinking neighbour saves home from significant fire damage

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

A quick-thinking neighbour saved a Mount Pearl home from significant damage Sunday evening.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Sunday firefighters responded to a home on Lady Ann Place in Mount Pearl following reports from a neighbour that the back deck of a home was on fire. When crews arrived they found fire under and on the rear deck of a home. Firefighters were able to douse the flames within minutes, preventing spread of the fire to the house itself, and saving the home from considerable damage.

The homeowners were not at home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.