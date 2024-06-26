Provincial Government Congratulates Avoca Collegiate in Badger for Inclusive Education Award

The Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education, is pleased to congratulate the Inclusion Canada NL 2024 Inclusive Education Award recipient, Avoca Collegiate in Badger.

The award is presented each year to a K-12 school in the province that has shown exceptional spirit in creating a school that is welcoming and inclusive for students with an intellectual disability.

Avoca Collegiate was selected as the recipient of the Inclusive Education Award based on its work to design and implement programs and activities that are inclusive of all students. The school administration and staff approach work with a universal design for learning lens to create an environment where every student can reach their full potential. All academic programs, extracurricular activities and school events are created to promote participation of all students.

With a school population of about 50 students, Avoca Collegiate has been able to offer a leadership program and two basketball teams that are open to all students. The school is also affiliated with the Jays Care organization of the Toronto Blue Jays. Through Jays Care, Avoca Collegiate was able to operate two baseball programs to help build a sense of community and belonging for children and youth who often opt out of sport programming due to barriers. This year, 22 of the 47 students at Avoca Collegiate participated in the Jays Care baseball program.

Inclusion Canada Newfoundland and Labrador is a non-profit organization that works with and on behalf of the more than 15,000 people with intellectual disabilities in our province.

The Provincial Government supports a welcoming school culture where all members of the school community feel they belong, realize their potential, and contribute to the life of the school.

More information on the Inclusive Education Awards and a list of past recipients may be found here.