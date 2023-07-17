Province suffering shortage of staff for water bomber fleet

- Home
According to the provincial government, the province is suffering a shortage of staff on its water bomber fleet.
That was some critics concerned about their ability to fight a forest fire if the need arises. NTV’s Ben Cleary reports.
Thousands of people gathered in Flat Bay this weekend for the annual Bay St. George Mi’kmaq Powwow. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.
She’s only been on the job for two weeks, but Newfoundland and Labrador’s newest senator says she’s anxious to get to work in her new position.
Flat Bay lawyer Judy White was appointed to the senate this month. Before her appointment, she was a King’s Counsel lawyer who served as director general of Indigenous Services Canada, and was the first Indigenous female head of the province’s human rights commission.
Despite her long list of personal and professional accolades, white has maintained close ties to her hometown of Flat Bay, returning there this past weekend to attend the annual Bay St. George Powwow.
She says the values and teachings that were instilled in her will help shape the decisions she makes in the senate.
Residents and anglers are worried after video went viral on Facebook of dead fish floating in little Wabush lake in Labrador. NTV’s Becky Daley has more.