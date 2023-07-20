Province mourns the passing of WWII veteran Rod Deon

The province has lost one if its greatest.

World War II veteran Roderick Joseph Deon, one of Canada’s most identifiable veterans, passed away late Wednesday night. He died at exactly 11:11pm – a legend to the last. He has joined Frances, his wife of 67 years, after keeping her waiting in heaven only 71 days without him.

He was born in 1921 in Pubnico, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts before the outbreak of the Depression prompted the family to return to Canada in 1929. In ’42, Deon volunteered to join the Canadian Navy and served aboard the destroyer HMCS Ottawa H31, finishing his service as a Chief Petty Officer with the Engineer’s Branch. His ship was on convoy duty in the North Atlantic and took part in the Normandy Invasion (D-Day) in 1944. The Ottawa was credited with three U-boat sinkings in that same year.

Following the war, he met Frances Duguay in Saint John, New Brunswick, and they married in 1947. After moving to Toronto, Ontario in 1950, they then welcomed their son, Brian, in 1951; daughter Jennifer came along 20 years later in 1971.

Deon enjoyed a long career as a construction superintendent and oversaw the building of many schools and churches in the Toronto area. After retiring in his 70s, his long time hobby of woodcarving became a second career, with commissions from organizations such as the Walt Disney Company and Grant Forest Industries. Even after moving to St. John’s in 2015, he continued to produce award-winning relief carvings and other artworks up to the age of 100.

Remembrance and service remained close to Comrade Deon’s heart throughout his life. A founding member of Branch 617 in Toronto, he was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion and participated in the annual poppy campaign every single year – including last year, at the age of 101. In 2019, he journeyed to France as a member of the Canadian delegation marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

His awards and honours include the 1939-45 Star (Atlantic); the France & Germany Star; the Normandy Campaign medal; the Canadian Voluntary Service 1939-45 medal; the King George VI 1939-45 medal; and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal. In 2019, he was awarded the rank of Chevalier (Knight) of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from the Ambassador of France to Canada. In 2021, he received a Commendation from the Minister of Veteran’s Affairs.

Deon was a friend to all he met, and will be mourned by many. He is survived by his son Brian Deon and wife Judy Deon (Nelson, BC); daughter Jennifer Deon and her husband Dave Walsh with their son John Deon-Walsh (St. John’s, NL); grandchildren Jonathan Deon and wife Erin Weech (Victoria, BC); Alison Deon and husband Jeff Geddis with their daughters Gwendolyn and Grace (Toronto, ON); sisters Sylvia Martell (Pubnico) and Anne Vitaline Blondeau (Montreal); as well as many nephews and nieces and cousins in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Florida.

A visitation will be held at Cauls Funeral Home, LeMarchant Road, St. John’s, on Tuesday July 25 from 12-3pm and 6-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at The Basilica of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday, July 26.