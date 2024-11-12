Province mourns the loss of Gander-based aviation pioneer, Pat White

The province is mourning the loss of an aviation pioneer in this province. Pat White, CEO and president of EVAS Air and Gander Flight Training, died Sunday. He was 69 years old.

EVAS Air, which started with just one plane in the early 1990s, chartered flights and cargo services to and from this province. It also provides air ambulance services. Today, the company offers various services, including a flight school, Gander Flight Training, which has trained thousands of pilots.

White was a passionate and dedicated aviation entrepreneur. Over the past 30 plus years, he helped build GFT/EVAS Air from ground zero to a world-recognized aviation operation. Locally owned and operated, he provided year-round employment, was a loyal community supporter, and well respected in the aviation industry.

He leaves behind his devoted wife of 50 years, Florence, who was not only his life partner but also his best friend and confidant. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and mutual respect. He also leaves behind his cherished children: Robin (Peter), Jamie (Christine), Ian (Leigh), and Phallan (Jody), along with his beloved grandchildren: Ethan, Dylan, Ava, Ella, Addison, Reese, and Jack, who were the pride and joy of his life.

A celebration of his life is set for Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at GFT/ EVAS Hangar at 70 CL Dobbin Drive, Gander.