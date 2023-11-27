Princesses spread holiday cheer after Downtown Christmas Parade postponement

There were a lot of disappointed kids in downtown St. John’s yesterday morning, when news broke that the downtown Santa Clause Parade would have to be postponed. But a group of princesses from Dream Parties N.L. saved the day.

Eliza King is the owner and operator of Dream Parties N.L., who also dresses up as Princess Elsa from ‘Frozen’. She said she and the other princesses were all ready to take part in the Christmas Parade when it was announced it would be postponed due to a weapons offence on Brazil Street. The group decided to head to Bowring Park to put some smiles on the faces of local children.

The annual Downtown Christmas Parade will now take place next Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 12:00p.m. It will be a busy day for these princesses, because they will be presenting ‘The Christmas Cure‘ musical at the Majestic Theatre in support of Make A Wish Canada at 2:00p.m.