News

Premier to speak this morning at a special 2025 Canada Summer Games announcement

By Marykate O'Neill June 21, 2023

Premier, Andrew Furey, will speak at a special announcement by Fortis and the St. John’s 2025 Summer Games this morning.

The Canada Games, which alternate between winter and summer, span over 30 different sports to showcase the very best in Canadian sport and spirit. The Games are held under the stewardship of the Canada Games Council who provide continuity, leadership and support and in 2025, The Canada Summer Games will be held right here in St. John’s.

NTV’s Marykate O’Neill will have more on this special announcement tonight on the NTV Evening Newshour.

Post Views: 0



About the Author
Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
Scroll to top