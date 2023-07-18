News

Premier Furey fields questions on further complications with Muskrat Falls Project

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 18, 2023 at 9:26 pm

Premier Andrew Furey was in Moncton today to discuss Atlantic Canada’s economy. 

While he was there, the Premier fielded questions on further complications with the Muskrat Falls Project. 

Post Views: 0



video
play-sharp-fill

Scroll to top