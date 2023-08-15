Premier announces executive appointment

Rob Greenwood has been appointed as the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development and Engagement, and Chief Economic Development Officer for the province by Premier Andrew Furey.

Most recently, Greenwood served as the Associate Vice President (Public Engagement and External Relations) at Memorial University. Greenwood also did work at the Leslie Harris Centre of Regional Policy and Development at MUN.

Greenwood has also been a voice for sustainability of communities in the province.

This appointment is effective on September 5.