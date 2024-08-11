Popular Petty Harbour restaurant forced to close for season following early-morning fire

A popular restaurant in Petty Harbour has been forced to close for the season after an early-morning fire caused extensive damage.

Fire crews were called to Chafe’s Landing shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after two people preparing to go fishing noticed what they initially thought was steam coming from a vent on the restaurant. Upon noticing it get darker they realized it was smoke and called 9-1-1. Crews arrived a short while later to find the building full of thick smoke.

Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that after entering the building firefighters found heavy fire in the kitchen area of the establishment. Crews were able to bring the fire under control, however the restaurant sustained extensive smoke, fire and water damage. Personnel with the Town of Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove were summoned to shut off water to the building, as a broken water pipe resulted in flooding as well.

The kitchen area of Chafe’s Landing shows extensive damage following a fire early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Crews from Mount Pearl, Brookfield, and West End Fire Stations responded to the fire. The main road through the community was closed in the area as crews fought the fire.

Hall also said that while the building did sustain significant damage, had it not been for the keen eye of the persons who reported the fire, the building may have been a complete loss. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a post on social media, the business expressed gratitude that no one was hurt, and also extended deepest thanks to the local fire department for their quick and heroic efforts in controlling the fire. They also acknowledged the news of the closure is difficult for many who have made Chafe’s Landing a part of their summer plans, and expressed commitment to rebuilding and returning stronger than ever.

