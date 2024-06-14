Police lay money laundering charges in organized crime investigation

Project Bustle, a three-year investigation into interprovincial drug trafficking by an organized crime network, was concluded this week by RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region, with the latest charges including money laundering. Staff Sergeant David Emberley provided details of the investigation at a news conference in Gander today.

“Project Bustle is the result of the priority the RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region places on disrupting the criminal networks responsible for drug trafficking in Newfoundland and Labrador. This investigation is one of the largest the RCMP has seen in terms of money laundering in this province, with a value of over $1 million of illicit income identified. The eight kilograms of cocaine seized were undoubtedly headed to the streets of communities throughout our province for the benefit of the network of criminals involved. I commend our investigative team and our partners for their diligence and great work. We will continue our efforts to address organized crime and lay charges wherever appropriate.”

The investigation began in February, 2021, and led to the execution of search warrants at four homes in the communities of St. John’s, Gander, Appleton and Humber Valley, as well as at a commercial storage unit in Corner Brook in November and December 2022. An additional search was executed at a storage complex in Gander on June 11, 2024. The following items were seized during the investigation:

approximately eight kilograms of cocaine

more than $173,000.00 cash

1.7 kilograms of illicit cannabis

a quantity of contraband tobacco

drug paraphernalia and items consistent with drug trafficking

a Range Rover SUV

an Acura SUV

a 2013 Yamaha SX 210 twin-engine boat

a 2013 Shore Lander boat trailer

a quantity of gold coins

a quantity of gold bars

high-end jewellery

encrypted cellular phones

Five people were charged with multiple offences in late 2023 related to the trafficking of cocaine. Two of these individuals, currently residents of Gander, were also charged with the following offences this week: