Police investigating weapons offences in St. John’s

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating weapons offences in St. John’s.

Police say on Monday, shortly after 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to a residence on Freshwater Road, near Stamp’s Lane, following a report of disturbance. Responding officers determined that firearms offences had occurred inside the home. Multiple individuals involved in the event had left the area prior to the arrival of the patrol officers.

Investigators are now seeking video footage from the area of the incident between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.