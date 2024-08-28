Update: Police investigating fatal single-vehicle crash in Goulds

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Main Road in Goulds.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening emergency crews were called to a portion of Main Road, just north of Ryan’s Place, following reports of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash. An individual was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

To facilitate their investigation into the cause of the crash, police closed Main Road between Ryan’s Place and Heffernans Line for close to three hours as collision re-constructionists attended the scene.

