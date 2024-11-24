Police investigating overnight garbage truck fire

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating an overnight fire at a commercial lot in east end of St. John’s.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Sunday morning firefighters were called to a fire at a business on Harding Road. What was initially reported as a fire in the building was found to be a garbage truck in a yard at the rear of the business. Crews had to break a lock on a gate to access the truck, which was consumed in flames.

Firefighters from Kent’s Pond Fire Station made quick work of the blaze. Crews had to refill the truck at a nearby hydrant in order to ensure no hot spots remained. The scene of the fire was later handed to the RNC for investigation.

Video from the scene of a vehicle fire at a commercial lot in the east end of St. John’s.

SJRFD Firefighter James Melindy hoses down a garbage truck in a commercial lot in the east end of St. John's early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)