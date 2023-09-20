Police arrest impaired driver operating vehicle without passenger side front tire

A 33-year-old man was arrested for impaired driving by Bay St. George RCMP on Sept 18, following reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police received multiple reports of a suspected impaired driver who was operating a vehicle through the town of Stephenville without a front tire. The described vehicle was located by police in the parking lot of the Stephenville Mall and was missing a passenger side front tire. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, he provided breath samples that were nearly four times the legal limit.

The man was later released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the man was issued a suspension of his driver’s licence.