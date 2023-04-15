Overnight fire in Mount Pearl causes extensive damage

The rear of a home on Jeffers Drive following a residential structure fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

An overnight fire on Jeffers Drive in Mount Pearl caused extensive damage to one home, and sent one person to hospital. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated they received multiple 911 calls alerting them to the fire. When crews arrived on scene the rear of the attached home was fully involved in fire.

A fire on Jeffers Drive in Mount Pearl caused significant damage. (Photo courtesy John Husk)

Crews were able to quickly knock down most of the fire, however the home suffered extensive damage, both inside and out. The adjoining home also sustained fire damage to the exterior and some smoke damage inside.

Both residents of the house escaped the fire, with one of them reportedly being taken to hospital for treatment of minor smoke inhalation. Firefighters also removed a pet bird from the home.

Residents of the neighbouring home were also displaced by the fire. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.