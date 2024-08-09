Overnight fire causes extensive damage to downtown home, resident alerted by neighbour

An overnight fire has caused extensive damage to a home in downtown St. John’s.

Fire crews were called to the blaze shortly before 2:15 a.m. on Friday morning. Mike Hall, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said that a neighbouring resident first spotted the fire on the outside of number 133 Cabot Street. The quick-acting neighbour banged on the door of the home to alert the resident inside, who was able to escape the blaze. The resident, who was the only person inside the home at the time was assessed at the scene by paramedics, but appeared uninjured.

When firefighters first arrived on the scene they were met with fire consuming the front of the home, however crews were able to quickly bring the blaze under control. The fire is believed to have started on the exterior of the single-storey home, and burned up the front of the home, through the eave and into the attic space. Firefighters cut into the wall and eave of the dwelling to access the flames and ensure no hot spots remained. The home sustained extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A firefighter cuts into the eave of a home on Cabot Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A firefighter cuts into the eave of a home on Cabot Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) A firefighter cuts into the eave of a home on Cabot Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Cabot Street early Friday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Water and foam is sprayed into the attick space of a home on Cabot Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Water and foam is sprayed into the attick space of a home on Cabot Street in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Cabot Street early Friday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News) Fire caused extensive damage to a home on Cabot Street early Friday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)