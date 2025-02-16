One person taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision in downtown St. John’s

One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in downtown St. John’s on Sunday afternoon. The collision was one of three traffic incidents to which St. John’s Regional Fire Department responded on Sunday.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Gower Street and Queen Street. The crash caused significant damage to the two vehicles involved. The driver of an SUV was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of a sedan was reportedly uninjured. They were the only occupants of the two vehicles involved. Traffic was detoured until the scene could be cleared.

Roughly ten minutes earlier emergency crews were called to the intersection of Topsail Road and Hamlyn Road following a two-vehicle collision. Traffic in that area was slowed for a while. At about 4:30 p.m. the driver of an SUV struck a light pole in a parking lot on Stavanger Drive. The impact caused extensive damage to the vehicle. The driver is reported to have sustained minor injuries.