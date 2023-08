Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a potential weapons offence on Monchy Street in St. John’s this morning.

At around 9:30 a.m. this morning police shared that they had contained a residence in the area, closing access to traffic on Monchy Street.

Around 10:00 a.m. police announced they had resolved the matter peacefully, taking one man into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.