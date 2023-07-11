On the Mark: World ball hockey champions

It’s a big day for rowers in St. John’s as crews jockey for positioning at this years Royal St. John’s Regatta.



At time trials this morning at Quidi Vidi Lake, Capital Home Hardware was the fastest men’s crew, crossing the finish line in a time of 9 minutes and 35 seconds. Two-time defending champion NTV were close behind with a time of 9:39. Third place went to Fine Strokes at 9:52.

On the women’s side, Noonan Piercey was the fastest crew with a time of 5:17. Smith Stockley was close behind at 519, while Dawe and Burke finished third at 5:20. Hyflodraulic, last years champs, crossed the line in a time of 5:23, while Cahill Group was 5:31.



The 2023 Royal St. John’s Regatta is set for Wednesday, Aug. 2, weather permitting.