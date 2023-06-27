On the Mark: Tely 10

It’s a big day for Montreal Canadiens fans in this province.

Alex Newhook, who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, was dealt from the Colorado Avalanche late this afternoon in exchange for first and second round draft picks.

The St. John’s native is entering his fourth season in the National Hockey League. He appeared in all 82 games with the Avalanche last year and seven games in the playoffs.

A former college star, the talented forward also played for Canada at the world junior championship, helping win silver.

It’s a new lease on life for Newhook. The Avalanche had recently required another centre, leaving Newhook a little lower on the depth chart. The move also allows the 22-year-old to play a bigger role with the Canadiens, a club in a rebuilding process after missing the playoffs last season.