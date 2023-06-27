On the Mark: Tely 10

It’s quite the accomplishment to win the province’s most prestigious road race, the Tely 10. It’s even more impressive to win it three years in a row. That’s a title the women’s champion can now hold. Here’s NTV’s Mark Dwyer.
Mark Dwyer
NTV’s Director of News and Current Affairs
About the AuthorMark Dwyer has been leading the province’s top newscast for over a decade. If a newscast resembles an orchestra, Dwyer is its chief conductor. A national champion athlete and multi award-winning journalist, he’s been steering the province’s top newscast since 2013 – assembling a trusted, multi-faceted team that continues to yield some of the best news ratings in the entire country. He broke into the business in 1991, at just 19, cutting his journalistic teeth as a sports reporter with The Evening Telegram. It was the province’s daily newspaper that actually spawned his ‘On the Mark’ feature, which he would later resurrect to sustained success at NTV News. He’s actually won over a dozen Atlantic and national journalism awards for his weekly feature. Dwyer actually won RTNDA best sports feature in Canada in 2014. Prior to joining NTV, Dwyer also spent a decade as managing editor of The Newfoundland Herald, filing hundreds of features and celebrating the many talents of this province. When not leading the province’s top news program, he’s leading the nation’s top fastpitch softball team. His Galway Hitmen have won an unprecedented eight Canadian senior men’s fast pitch titles. Dwyer is married to his high school sweetheart, Katie, and they have two daughters, Claire and Madison.
You Might also like
-
Alex Newhook is a Montreal CanadienBy Web Team — 7 hours ago
It’s a big day for Montreal Canadiens fans in this province.
Alex Newhook, who won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche, was dealt from the Colorado Avalanche late this afternoon in exchange for first and second round draft picks.
The St. John’s native is entering his fourth season in the National Hockey League. He appeared in all 82 games with the Avalanche last year and seven games in the playoffs.
A former college star, the talented forward also played for Canada at the world junior championship, helping win silver.
It’s a new lease on life for Newhook. The Avalanche had recently required another centre, leaving Newhook a little lower on the depth chart. The move also allows the 22-year-old to play a bigger role with the Canadiens, a club in a rebuilding process after missing the playoffs last season.Post Views: 252
-
Hockey NL considering fee increaseBy Don Bradshaw — 1 day ago
It may cost hockey players in Newfoundland and Labrador a little more to play the game this fall, as the sport’s governing body wrestles with rising operating costs. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more.Post Views: 324
-
Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races take place at Quidi Vidi LakeBy Rosie Mullaley — 2 days ago
Dozens of fixed-seat rowers took part in their first competitive event of the year over the weekend, with the Royal St. John’s Regatta’s June Day races at Quidi Vidi Lake.
Held on discovery day each year, the event is used by many crews as a warm-up to the annual Regatta.Post Views: 243