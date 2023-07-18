On The Mark: Ed Williams called to Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame

He’s one of rowing’s most decorated athletes. Ed Williams has won numerous championships and influenced many other teams.
After decades of accomplishments, he’s been called to the Royal St. John’s Regatta Hall of Fame. Here is NTV’s Mark Dwyer with On The Mark.
Mark Dwyer
NTV’s Director of News and Current Affairs
About the AuthorMark Dwyer has been leading the province’s top newscast for over a decade. If a newscast resembles an orchestra, Dwyer is its chief conductor. A national champion athlete and multi award-winning journalist, he’s been steering the province’s top newscast since 2013 – assembling a trusted, multi-faceted team that continues to yield some of the best news ratings in the entire country. He broke into the business in 1991, at just 19, cutting his journalistic teeth as a sports reporter with The Evening Telegram. It was the province’s daily newspaper that actually spawned his ‘On the Mark’ feature, which he would later resurrect to sustained success at NTV News. He’s actually won over a dozen Atlantic and national journalism awards for his weekly feature. Dwyer actually won RTNDA best sports feature in Canada in 2014. Prior to joining NTV, Dwyer also spent a decade as managing editor of The Newfoundland Herald, filing hundreds of features and celebrating the many talents of this province. When not leading the province’s top news program, he’s leading the nation’s top fastpitch softball team. His Galway Hitmen have won an unprecedented eight Canadian senior men’s fast pitch titles. Dwyer is married to his high school sweetheart, Katie, and they have two daughters, Claire and Madison.
