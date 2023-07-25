On the Mark: Alex Newhook has high hopes with Habs

Just a week after signing a new contract with the Montreal Canadiens, Alex Newhook is already thinking about how he can have a long-term impact on his new club. NTV’s Mark Dwyer spoke with him from Boston.
It’s a new beginning for Alex Newhook. He’s only 22 but the talented forward is already starting a new chapter – this one with the most storied franchise in hockey history. The Montreal Canadiens, who missed the playoffs last season, have embarked on a youth movement, and the St. John’s native is a part of their plan. The Habs recently inked the St. John’s native to a four-year, $11.6 million deal.
He spoke with NTV’s Mark Dwyer late Monday, sharing his excitement about the new opportunity.
Now, with a big contract on the books, Newhook is ready to prove his worth.
“I see this as a great opportunity and I’m really excited,” said Newhook.
The talented forward scored 14 goals and added 16 assists in 82 games with the Avalanche last season, before adding an assist in seven playoffs games. Colorado’s first round pick in 2019, he’s managed 66 points in 159 career games with the club. More importantly, he’s a Stanley Cup champion (2022).
For a province filled with Habs fans, or Habs haters, Alex Newhook is also facing a new reality – the miscroscope that is the Montreal Canadiens.
You can hear more from Alex Newhook's interview this evening on the NTV Evening Newshour.
